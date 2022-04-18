Mumbai, Apr 18 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Monday.

Rajasthan Royals:

Jos Buttler c Chakaravarthy b Cummins 103

Devdutt Padikkal

b Narine

24

Sanju Samson

c Shivam Mavi b Russell

38

Shimron Hetmyer

not out

26

Riyan Parag

c Shivam Mavi b Narine

5

Karun Nair

c Cummins b Shivam Mavi

3

Ravichandran Ashwin

not out

2

Extras: (B-3, LB-6, W-6, NB-1)

16

Total: (5 wkts, 20 Overs)

217

Fall of Wickets: 97-1, 164-2, 183-3, 189-4, 198-5.

Bowler: Umesh Yadav 4-0-44-0, Shivam Mavi 4-0-34-1, Varun Chakaravarthy 2-0-30-0, Pat Cummins 4-0-50-1, Sunil Narine 4-0-21-2, Andre Russell 2-0-29-1. (MORE) PTI

