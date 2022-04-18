Mumbai, Apr 18 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Monday.
Rajasthan Royals:
Jos Buttler c Chakaravarthy b Cummins 103
Devdutt Padikkal
b Narine
24
Sanju Samson
c Shivam Mavi b Russell
38
Shimron Hetmyer
not out
26
Riyan Parag
c Shivam Mavi b Narine
5
Karun Nair
c Cummins b Shivam Mavi
3
Ravichandran Ashwin
not out
2
Extras: (B-3, LB-6, W-6, NB-1)
16
Total: (5 wkts, 20 Overs)
217
Fall of Wickets: 97-1, 164-2, 183-3, 189-4, 198-5.
Bowler: Umesh Yadav 4-0-44-0, Shivam Mavi 4-0-34-1, Varun Chakaravarthy 2-0-30-0, Pat Cummins 4-0-50-1, Sunil Narine 4-0-21-2, Andre Russell 2-0-29-1. (MORE) PTI
