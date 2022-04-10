Mumbai, Apr 10 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants here on Sunday.

Rajasthan Royals:

Jos Buttler

b Avesh Khan

13

Devdutt Padikkal

c Holder b K Gowtham

29

Sanju Samson

lbw b Holder

13

Van der Dussen

b K Gowtham

4

Shimron Hetmyer

not out

59

R Ashwin

retd out

28

Riyan Parag

c K Gowtham b Holder

8

Trent Boult

not out

2

Extras: (LB-3, W-6)

9

Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs)

165

Fall of Wickets: 42-1, 60-2, 64-3, 67-4, 163-5.

Bowler: D Chameera 4-0-22-0, J Holder 4-0-50-2, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-29-0, Avesh Khan 4-0-31-1, K Gowtham 4-0-30-2. (MORE) PTI

