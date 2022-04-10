Mumbai, Apr 10 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants here on Sunday.
Rajasthan Royals:
Jos Buttler
b Avesh Khan
13
Devdutt Padikkal
c Holder b K Gowtham
29
Sanju Samson
lbw b Holder
13
Van der Dussen
b K Gowtham
4
Shimron Hetmyer
not out
59
R Ashwin
retd out
28
Riyan Parag
c K Gowtham b Holder
8
Trent Boult
not out
2
Extras: (LB-3, W-6)
9
Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs)
165
Fall of Wickets: 42-1, 60-2, 64-3, 67-4, 163-5.
Bowler: D Chameera 4-0-22-0, J Holder 4-0-50-2, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-29-0, Avesh Khan 4-0-31-1, K Gowtham 4-0-30-2. (MORE) PTI
