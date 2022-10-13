Dublin [Ireland], October 13 (ANI): Cricket Ireland announced women's squads for their first-ever tour of Pakistan which will see them play three ICC Women's Championship 2022-25 fixtures from November 4-9, which will be followed by three T20Is from November 12-16.

"All six matches will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The visitors will arrive in Lahore on 29 October and will have four days of practice in the lead-up to the ODI series," Cricket Ireland stated in an official press release.

"While Ireland and Pakistan have a history of international cricket between the two sides dating back 60 years, this will be the first time a senior men's or women's side will have played in Pakistan," it further read.

"Ireland Women and Pakistan Women first met in an international match at the 1997 Women's World Cup, when the Irish team prevailed by 182 runs. The two sides subsequently met in a Test match in July 2000 in Dublin. They have played each other 34 times across all formats (Pakistan won 25, Ireland won 9) - the last encounter being this summer when Ireland hosted Pakistan as part of a Tri-Series that also involved Australia," the official statement further read.

Ireland will be the fourth international cricket team to visit Pakistan in 2022 after Australia, West Indies and England men's sides toured earlier this year.

The 15-player squads for the two formats are:

ODI squad: Laura Delany (capt), Rachel Delaney, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell and Mary Waldron.

T20I squad: Laura Delany (capt), Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell and Mary Waldron. (ANI)

