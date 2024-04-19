Dublin, Apr 19 (AP) Ireland's soccer association pushed back its deadline to hire a men's national team coach to September and apologized to fans for the delay on Friday.

Ireland, which did not qualify for the upcoming European Championship, had hoped to have a new coach in place by this month after Stephen Kenny's contract wasn't renewed last November.

Also Read | LSG vs CSK Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: LSG Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First; Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar Return for Chennai Super Kings; See Playing XI of Both Teams.

“We recognize that the timelines and deadlines that we've previously set have created a sense of expectation and potentially confusion for everyone,” Marc Canham, director of football at the FAI, said in a video released by the association.

“We recognize and apologize for that but we're also confident that ultimately we believe this process will result in us finding the best person for the job."

Also Read | DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad.

They hope to have a coach in place for Ireland's match against England on Sept. 7 in the UEFA Nations League.

John O'Shea, the former Manchester United defender who made 118 appearances for Ireland, oversaw the team as interim coach for two international friendlies in March.

Canham said he hopes O'Shea will continue in that role as Ireland will face Hungary and Portugal in June friendlies — but said Friday it's not been confirmed.

“We're very pleased with what he did in the March friendlies, and we're talking to him at the moment. We hope to be able to confirm that as soon as possible,” Canham said.

In February, the FAI said its search for a permanent coach was “near completion.”

Several factors have contributed to the delay. Some candidates are currently under contract and the FAI wants a coach with a “good mixture of club and international experience,” said Canham, who also cited the competitiveness of the market.

Among the names linked to the job have been England under-21s coach Lee Carsley, former Celtic coach Neil Lennon, former Ireland captain Roy Keane, and former Wales coach Chris Coleman. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)