Adelaide [Australia], October 23 (ANI): Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan expressed his disappointment after India opted to leave out left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the must-win ODI against Australia in Adelaide. India's bowling attack struggled to make breakthroughs as Australia chased down the target of 265, sealing the series.

Taking to his X handle, Pathan said, "Kuldeep Yadav was a must for this game. Things could have been different had he been there, but the onus is on batters to score more runs. Losing two wickets in the powerplay regularly won't help the cause. Cooper Connolly is surely the one for the future for Australia."

Pathan's comments came after India once again failed to post a strong total, losing early wickets that put them on the back foot. His remarks also highlighted the importance of variety in India's bowling attack, with Kuldeep's absence proving costly.

Meanwhile, Pathan lauded Australia's young all-rounder Cooper Connolly, who showcased remarkable composure under pressure. The 22-year-old scored an unbeaten 61 off 53 balls, striking five boundaries and a six, to guide his side home in style.

As India looks to bounce back in Sydney, questions over team selection and the decision to bench Kuldeep Yadav are likely to persist, especially after yet another crucial defeat in a high-stakes encounter.

Coming to the match, Australia, leading by 1-0, put India to bat first. Rohit and Shubman Gill started off cautiously, but Xaiver Bartlett (3/39) reduced India to 17/2, with quick wickets of Gill (9) and Virat (0).

Rohit put on an innings-saving 118-run stand with vice-captain Shreyas Iyer (61 in 77 balls, with seven fours). Axar also played a vital 44 in 41 balls, with five fours, continuing his fine run at number five. However, Adam Zampa (4/60) reduced India to 226/8.

A final flourish from Harshit Rana (24* in 18 balls, with three fours) and Arshdeep Singh (13) saw them add 37 runs for the ninth wicket and India ended their innings at 264/9.

During the run-chase, Australia was reduced to 54/2, but contributions from Matt Short (74 in 78 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes), Cooper Connolly (61* in 53 balls, with five fours and a six) and Mitchell Owen (36 in 23 balls, with two fours and three sixes) always kept Australia in good position even though Washington Sundar (2/37), Arshdeep (2/41) and Harshit (2/59) produced some breakthroughs in between.

Zampa earned the 'Player of the Match' award for his four-fer. Aussies have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. (ANI)

