New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Former India pacer Irfan Pathan lauded batter Ishan Kishan and calls him a 'solid hitter', who can have a good cricketing career for at least ten years.

Irfan picked up his players who can be retained by the franchises ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, and Ishan Kishan was one of his picks from the Mumbai Indians.

"Rohit Sharma number one, Jasprith Bumrah number two, number three Kieron Pollard and number 4, I'm very clear on that, Ishan Kishan. He's 23-years-old and has shown glimpses of what he can do and achieve," said Irfan Pathan on Star Sports show 'Game Plan - IPL Retention Special'.

"He's a solid hitter when it comes to having a left-hand batsman at the top of the order and you can definitely invest in him because he will have at least 10 years of a good level of cricket, so Ishan Kishan," he added.

Talking about his picks from the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Irfan named Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj as his picks.

"Obviously, when it comes to the auction, they'll be looking for a leader, that's one thing for sure. The guys who I think will look for retention, Virat Kohli number one for sure, Maxwell number two. I think the two other guys who I would like to see get retained, because it's slightly tricky, one because you have guys like Devdutt Paddikal, Chahal, Mohammed Siraj as well as Harshal Patel, who's been a Purple Patel for them, so he's been a consistent performer," said Irfan.

"So, out of those four, I would go for Chahal as well as Siraj because they offer different bowling skills. He can give you the new ball and he can give you those yorkers as well at the same time. Yes, Harshal Patel will be a big talking point as well, but if RCB thinks he's got the skill to do really well at the Chinnaswamy Stadium regularly, then in place of Siraj, they might go for Harshal Patel," he added.

Meanwhile, Irfan also said that from the Rajasthan Royals, batter Yashavi Jaiswal can be a good investment.

"Sanju Samson for sure, the second number will be Jos Buttler because he's been in fantastic form, one of the best hitters going around especially if you are talking about white-ball cricket, so you don't want to miss out on that wicket-keeper batsman, who can bat up the order and down the order as well," said Irfan.

The other guy, people might be tempted for Ben Stokes because he's a wonderful all-rounder, but I think I would put Jofra Archer in the same category as Jasprith Bumrah because you don't find many bowlers like that. So, I definitely would like Rajasthan Royals to retain Jofra Archer, and the fourth one, I am very tempted for Yashasvi Jaiswal because he's a young guy, who's shown a lot of potentials and he could be the guy you could invest in," he added.

In the mail sent by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to all the franchises, which had been accessed by ANI, the rules were formally conveyed and the salary purse for all the teams was set at Rs 90 crore.

The amount is an increase from the IPL 2021 auction as then the purse was of Rs 85 crore. The eight existing franchises (CSK, KKR, RCB, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad) have been allowed to retain up to four players.

For the eight franchises, rules have been set that they cannot retain more than three Indians (capped/uncapped). They cannot retain more than two overseas players and not more than two uncapped Indian players.

For the two new franchises -- Lucknow and Ahmedabad -- they cannot pick more than two Indian players (capped/uncapped). They cannot pick more than one overseas player and more than one Indian uncapped player. (ANI)

