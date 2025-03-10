Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 10 (ANI): Bengaluru FC (BFC) will host Mumbai City FC (MCFC) at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Tuesday.

Placed seventh with 33 points, the Islanders need just a draw to edge past the sixth-positioned Odisha FC (33) and qualify for the playoffs. The Islanders (MCFC), however, are winless in their previous four games, drawing and losing twice each. The Blues (BFC) have made the cut for the top-six, and are presently fourth in the standings with 38 points from 23 encounters.

The Blues have faced losses in three of their last four encounters against the Islanders, failing to find the back of the net thrice on the bounce, which are arguably unwanted records they will want to set clear before the playoffs begin, a release said.

Bengaluru FC have netted 40 goals. Sunil Chhetri (12) and Edgar Mendez (7) have top-scored for them.

Bengaluru FC's substitutes have scored eight goals this season, their highest in a single ISL campaign. This allows them to take the game deep, potentially keeping the Islanders cautioned until the final whistle is blown in the forthcoming fixture.

The Islanders have gone scoreless in consecutive ISL games for only the second time under Petr Kratky. The last time they went three games without finding the back of the net was in 2015.

The two sides have played 17 matches this season, with Bengaluru FC winning six games and Mumbai City FC emerging victorious nine times. Two games have produced draws.

Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza said that the Islanders will present a tough challenge in the coming game.

"Mumbai City FC will play this match like one final. It's difficult to play against teams like this, but we want to win this game," he said, as quoted from a release by ISL.

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky too acknowledged the strength of Bengaluru FC.

"Bengaluru FC are a good side. They have quality in them and there is a reason why they are in the playoffs," he said.

Sunil Chhetri has converted four spot-kick this season, and if he scores against Mumbai City FC, he will become the first player to reach 10 goals against the Islanders in the ISL.

Mumbai City FC's Nikolaos Karelia has nine goals and is one strike away from becoming the sixth Mumbai City FC player to net 10+ goals in a single ISL season.

Bengaluru FC midfielder Alberto Noguera has had a productive season upfront, scoring five goals and assisting thrice in addition to making 41 passes per game at 86% accuracy across 22 appearances this season. (ANI)

