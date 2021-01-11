Panaji (Goa) [India], January 11 (ANI): After defeating Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), Kerala Blasters coach Kibu Vicuna said that his team playing counter-attacking football proved that they can be competitive in all situations.

Ten-man Kerala Blasters put up an inspired show to register their second win of this season of ISL as they brushed aside Jamshedpur FC 3-2 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium here on Sunday.

Kerala took the lead early through Costa Nhamoinesu (22') but his opener was neutralised by Nerijus Valskis (36') before the break. The Jamshedpur striker netted once again in the second half (84') but it only came after Jordan Murray's brace (79', 82') which propelled Kerala to seal the game.

"I think we believed that we could win the match. We fought for all three points since the beginning. We started well. The second half was very even till the second yellow card. It was going to be difficult. But the counter-attacks we saw (proved) that we can be a competitive team. I'm happy with the three points," Vicuna said during the post-match press conference.

"The character and quality of the team stood out, we created a lot of chances. Costa scored from a very good set-piece. Jordan scored. We had good chances. In some parts, we have played better football than what we did tonight. We are a very competitive team. Jamshedpur are a tough team. They have for example one of the best strikers in the league and very fast wingers," he added.

Kerala Blasters will now take on East Bengal on Friday. Vicuna's side is currently placed at the 10th spot in the ISL standings with 9 points from ten games. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)