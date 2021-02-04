Bambolim (Goa) [India], February 4 (ANI): After a 2-1 loss against Mumbai City FC on Wednesday in the Indian Super League, Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna said that they were unlucky in the game despite going toe-to-toe against the table toppers.

After missing many chances, Adam Le Fondre's 67th-minute penalty proved decisive after Bipin Singh (46') had earlier canceled out Vicente Gomez's first-half goal (27').

The first half was an exciting affair filled with plenty of action including a goal, missed chances, and some goalkeeping heroics from both teams. Raynier Fernandes came close in the eighth minute but his shot from outside the box went just over the bar.

"We played well and created chances. We were toe-to-toe against the best team in the league. We are not lucky. I think the match was very even. We reacted well and we had our chances, we went toe-to-toe against them. They didn't deserve to win tonight, but the result is the result," Vicuna said after the game.

Vicuna feels that his side should have gained more points in the last few matches.

"In the last few games, it has been the same story. Football, in the last few games, has been cruel. We should have much more points than what we have. In football, we have to see beyond the result, we competed well," he said.

"We didn't play for a draw, Blasters play to win games. I am proud of the team, sometimes football is not mathematics. We are unlucky, I think the team's improving," he added.

Kerala are at ninth spot with 15 points in 16 games and will next play against Odisha FC on February 11. (ANI)

