Panaji (Goa) [India], January 27 (ANI): After suffering a defeat, ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas rued a lack of chances for them in the second half while admitting that NorthEast United FC capitalised on their chances.

NorthEast United FC pulled off a stunning 2-1 win over ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday. Goals from Luis Machado and Federico Gallego helped the Highlanders to the victory and moved them up to fifth on the league table. Roy Krishna grabbed the consolation goal for the Mariners.

"We didn't have a lot of chances in the second half. We attacked but we did not have the possibility of scoring the goal. NorthEast have good players in central midfield and while attacking. Machado and Gallego are good players. They had two chances and they scored," Habas said after the match.

Habas, however, is confident that the loss won't have any negative impact on their aspirations for the season. ATK Mohun Bagan are currently placed in the second spot on the table with 24 points, six behind Mumbai City FC.

"The first 45 minutes we were better than the opponents but we were unable to score the goals. After that also it was the same. Williams got injured so we had to substitute him. Just because we lost one match... we have not lost the league," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)