Panaji (Goa) [India], January 21 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), SC East Bengal's assistant coach Renedy Singh said that poor referring has impacted all the clubs and the standard can be better in the ongoing season.

"With due respect to the referees, this (poor refereeing) has been a problem for all teams. I think they can do better. We've played with ten men three times this season, but haven't lost any of those games. People can understand that the refereeing can improve,' the official website of SC East Bengal quoted Singh as saying.

East Bengal has been on a roll lately as the side has managed to stay undefeated in its last seven matches. The side is currently placed at the 10th spot in the standings with 12 points from 12 matches.

"Mumbai is a very good side, but we need to focus on our own style. The boys have worked very hard in the last seven matches. It wasn't easy getting good results in our first four matches, but after our first-leg game against Kerala Blasters FC, the boys have done really well. It's a process that we cannot skip," said Singh.

The first-leg encounter between these two sides ended in a 0-3 victory for MCFC, with Adam Le Fondre (2) and Hernan Santana scoring the goals.

SCEB skipper Danny Fox had to limp off the ground in the seventh minute of that match due to an injury, which weakened their backline significantly.

"We knew it was going to be difficult for us in the first four to five matches because we entered the league late. There was hardly any preparation time for us. If you see that match, we didn't play badly and controlled it in patches. But if you lose a player like Fox early on, it's always difficult to bounce back. If we continue to follow the process we've following for the last seven matches, we're confident of producing a good result against MCFC," said Singh. (ANI)

