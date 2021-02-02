Panaji (Goa) [India], February 2 (ANI): After registering a win against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle said that winning at the current stage is the most important and three points are crucial for any side.

Jamshedpur FC recorded a morale-boosting 1-0 win against Odisha FC in the ongoing seventh season of the ISL at GMC Stadium, Bambolim, on Monday.

Mohammad Mobashir Rahman scored a 41st-minute goal which proved to be the difference between the two sides, ending JFC's five-game winless streak and keeping their playoff hopes alive.

"I had to look into things. I had to change one or two things and we worked hard on the training grounds. Because we could not be conceding the goals we did. That being said, we had one or two injuries. Dinliana missed a few games, he actually had to come off tonight as well. So I have to look at that. He is an outstanding player. A lot of players get praise in the league and rightly so but for me I do not know if there is a better right-back in the league than Dinliana. I had him last year and he has been outstanding this year," said Coyle during a post-match press conference.

"So with one or two injuries, it was important to get the clean sheet because that gives you the confidence to go and win the games like we did tonight. 1-0 could have been two or three but three points are the most important thing," he added.

The only goal of the match was registered by Jamshedpur's midfielder Mobashir Rahman but the coach said that the striker Nerijus Valskis had the last touch of the ball before it went into the goal.

"It was Nerijus Valskis' goal, he had the final touch. All the boys know that he clearly had the touch. It was Valskis goal, he was outstanding tonight in the game. He is up and running again so it is great news," said Coyle.

As a result of this win against Odisha, Jamshedpur has climbed up to the sixth position in the ISL standings and the side is now very much in contention for a playoff spot.

"That is why it was important for us to win tonight, to keep the pressure on. The teams who are ahead of us have all the advantage. They are the ones with points. All we can do is try and win games, keep the momentum and try to make sure to get something to see about. That is what we are trying to do," Coyle said.

Jamshedpur FC will next lock horns with SC East Bengal on Sunday. (ANI)

