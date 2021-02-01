Margao (Goa) [India], February 1 (ANI): After a 3-2 loss against ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday, Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna said he is very disappointed with the result at Fatorda Stadium.

Kerala led through goals from Gary Hooper (14') and Costa Nhamoinesu (51') before a goal from Marcelinho (59') and a brace from Roy Krishna (65', 87') helped Bagan complete a thrilling comeback.

"We have no time to think about the game but only to correct things and we have to play against Mumbai City (next). I am very disappointed (about the result)," Vicuna said after the match.

"I think the first goal was key and they were telling me that it was a handball by Manvir (Singh) for the penalty. I am very very hurt," he added.

The first half belonged to Kerala, who not only dominated possession but also created multiple chances.

Kerala continued to make inroads and broke the deadlock thanks to a thunderous strike from Murray. Sandeep Singh picked out Hooper in midfield, who controlled the ball with his chest and struck on the volley. Bagan keeper Arindam Bhattacharja was caught off his line and couldn't prevent the ball from going in.

It did not take long for Kerala to add another goal as they scored from a corner. Sahal delivered a teasing cross into the box that was flicked over by Rahul KP. After some melee in the box, Costa poked the ball home from close range.

Vicuna feels that his players displayed their best performance despite the result not going in their favour.

"We knew they are a good team but I think we played well. The first goal was key. I am proud of my players, they are doing their best they can. We lost the game, it is part of football. The first half and the beginning of the second half were very good, it was very even. We have to come back, we have to prepare (for Mumbai), we are a professional team," he said.

Kerala are at ninth spot with 15 points in as many games and will next take on table-topper Mumbai City on Wednesday. (ANI)

