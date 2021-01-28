Panaji (Goa) [India], January 28 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL), East Bengal's assistant coach Tony Grant has said that the teams languishing at the bottom have a chance to climb up the ladder as teams in the top half have been dropping points in recent times.

East Bengal is currently at the 10th spot in the standings with 12 points from 13 games while FC Goa is placed at the third spot with 20 points.

"We go all out to win every game. We've played three games with ten men this season. We didn't know any of the players before the start of the season, so the first ten games were mostly about knowing the players. With the higher-ranked teams dropping points, it gives every other team an opportunity to climb the ladder," said Grant in an official SCEB release.

The first-leg tie between FC Goa and East Bengal ended 1-1 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, with Bright Enobakhare and Devendra Murgaokar scoring for SCEB and FC Goa respectively.

After going seven matches without a loss, SCEB suffered their first defeat when they lost 0-1 to table-toppers Mumbai City FC at the Tilak Maidan last Friday.

Midfielder Ajay Chhetri, who was serving a one-match suspension, is expected to be available for selection for the match against Goa.

"It's an opportunity. We lost our captain early on this season, so we know it doesn't help. Every team depends a lot on its better players," said Grant.

East Bengal on Tuesday had announced the signing of seasoned India goalkeeper Subrata Paul on loan from Hyderabad FC for the remainder of the ongoing seventh season of the ISL.

This will be Paul's second stint with East Bengal after the 2008-09 season in which he bagged the Federation Cup. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)