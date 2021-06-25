Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 25 (ANI): Chennaiyin FC right-back Reagan Singh has signed a new contract, that will keep him with the two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions till 2023.

The 30-year-old had joined CFC from NorthEast United ahead of the 2020-21 season in Goa and has now extended his stay, Chennaiyin FC said on Friday.

"First of all I would like to thank the Chennaiyin family for believing in me. I feel proud to be part of one of the most successful teams in the country. I believe I contributed well and improved as a player in my first season," said Reagan in a statement.

"My ambition now is to help the club lift their third ISL trophy, and the first of my career. I will work hard and keep improving, and I would also like to thank all our supporters for the unconditional support," he added.

Hailing from Manipur, Reagan began his professional career at Royal Wahingdoh in the I-League in 2012. After three years at the Shillong club, he signed for NorthEast United FC, where he spent five years, garnering solid ISL experience.

Known for his composure in defence and bombing runs while going forward, Reagan proved to be a reliable outlet for CFC in the 2020-21 campaign.

He helped Chennaiyin keep six clean sheets in his 18 games last season, also notching one assist while coming close on multiple occasions to scoring.

"Reagan represents the strength and toughness in our squad. Having joined us with a wealth of ISL experience already, he improved our defensive ranks last season, while also proving to be a threat in the offensive areas," said CFC co-owner Vita Dani. (ANI)

