Bambolim (Goa), Nov 29 (PTI) Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC played out a goalless draw in an Indian Super League match here on Sunday.

The draw meant the two-time champions ISL remained in third spot with four points from two matches while Kerala Blasters are in seventh place, having yet to secure a win and two points.

The CFC coach Csaba Laszlo rang in the changes towards the end in an attempt to find the goal but that did not happen.

Chennaiyin missed an excellent opportunity to take lead in the 74th minute when Jakub Sylvestr's penalty was saved by the Blasters custodian Albino Gomes.

The penalty came about after CFC broke down the right and the ball was squared into the box towards Rafael Schuler Crivellaro. He was tackled from behind by Sergio Cidoncha and the referee pointed to the spot.

In the first half, CFC appeared to have the upper hand though they could not break through. Also, their defending was good as they kept KBFC at bay and have not given many chances for them to come near the goal.

In the 26th minute, Jakub Sylvestr headed into the goal but it was deemed offside, much to the CFC's disappointment.

Blasters' Nongdamba Naorem squandered a chance to break the deadlock when he failed to find the target from close range. Also, Costa Nhamoinesu's header was blocked by Crivellaro as CFC kept the Kerala team at bay. The Blasters picked up momentum and were more attacking towards the end but failed to find the back of the net.

