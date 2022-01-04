Bambolim (Goa) [India], January 3 (ANI): SC East Bengal interim coach Renedy Singh is well aware of the mayhem Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri can cause at any given time during their match.

SC East Bengal will be hoping to put the past behind them as they get ready to battle it out against Bengaluru FC in 2022's first Indian Super League (ISL) match at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim here on Tuesday.

In his first game in charge for SC East Bengal, Renedy faces a familiar foe in the form of Chhetri.

"It is not an advantage at all that Sunil Chhetri has not scored in this season's ISL because we all know what Sunil does and what he is capable of. He can come out good in any given match. We should be careful and concentrate on the whole BFC team," The SC East Bengal website quoted Renedy as saying.

With a new coach in the form of Renedy Singh at the helm of affairs, SCEB will be pumped up to change their fortunes going into the new year. The side looks to be more confident after playing out a 1-1 draw against high-flying Hyderabad FC, and will be looking to carry forward that momentum.

"I worked with the team for almost a week and I'm really happy with the effort the boys have put in. If they can replicate the same effort they have been putting in practice, I'm sure we'll get good results," the interim head coach said.

Sitting at the bottom of the ISL table, the former India captain knows the impact a win can have on the whole team. "No team wants to be in the situation we are in. It's a difficult challenge, but it is a good time for us to show we can do better. We have the necessary tools to overcome this situation," Renedy asserted.

Talking about the changes he wants to see in his side, Renedy said, "In the last six days in training, what I was trying to do is maintain better structure and shape while attacking as well as defending."

On being asked if he feels any added pressure, the former international captain said, "There's no added pressure on me. We will keep fighting till the end." (ANI)

