Vannes will host French giants Paris Saint Germain in the latest round of fixtures in the French Cup 2021-22. The clash will be played at Stade de la Rabine in Vannes, France on January 03, 2022 (late Monday night). Both teams will be aiming to advance to the next round with the hosts starting as the underdogs against the first division leaders. Meanwhile, fans searching for Vannes vs PSG, Coup de France 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Lionel Messi and Three Other PSG Players Test Positive For COVID-19.

Paris Saint Germain will start the game as favourites and will hope to advance to the round of 16 without many difficulties. However, the Parisians will miss some of their regular first-team players as four stars including Lionel Messi have tested positive for COVID-19. But despite having a small squad, Mauricio Pohcettino will hope that his team can get the job done. Meanwhile, Vannes will hope they can take advantage of home conditions and cause an upset.

When is Vannes vs PSG, Coupe de France 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details.

Vannes vs PSG round of 32 match in Coupe de France 2021-22 will be played at Stade de la Rabine in Vannes, France. The French Cup match will take place on January 04, 2021 (Monday) and is scheduled to start at 1:40 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Vannes vs PSG, Coupe de France 2021-22 Football Match in India?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of the French Cup 2021-22 in the country, so the Coupe de France match between Vannes and PSG would not be telecasted live in India.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online of SC Vannes vs PSG, Coupe de France 2021-22 Football Match?

The Vannes vs PSG French Cup 2020-21 match will not be live-streamed in India as there are no broadcasters. However, fans can follow live updates of the game on the team's social media handles.

