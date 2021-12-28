Panaji (Goa) [India], December 28 (ANI): SC East Bengal player Antonio Perosevic has been hit with a five-match ban by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee.

Perosevic has also been ordered to pay a fine of Rs 1 Lac for his 'violent conduct towards match official' during the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) game against NorthEast United FC.

"In the terms of the decision passed by the Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday, Perosevic has been informed that a repeat violation may be met with more severe punishment," read an official statement.

The player and the club have 10 days should they wish to lodge an appeal.

Perosevic has already served his automatic one-match suspension. The player is eligible for selection next against Hyderabad FC on January 24, 2022. (ANI)

