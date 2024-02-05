Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI): Jamshedpur FC sprung a surprise by striking thrice in the second half to round off an enthralling 3-2 victory against Mumbai City FC at the Mumbai Football Arena (MFA) in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on Sunday.

The Islanders saw their senior stars step up with Tiri and Alberto Noguera finding the back of the net in the 14th and 32nd minute of the game respectively, as per an ISL press release. However, the renewed spirit and belief prevalent in the Red Miners since Khalid Jamil took over as the head coach was evident in the final 45 minutes, with the visitors running circles around the home team and capping off a comeback that will infuse tremendous confidence within them moving ahead in this season.

Tiri and Noguera scored from almost similar passages of play to get Mumbai City FC to a comfortable position at the halftime break. The central defender nodded home from a corner, whereas the Spaniard did the same albeit from a cross by winger Lallianzuala Chhangte. These efforts were essential for their own conviction as well. Tiri will be assuming greater responsibility in the backline due to the departure of Rostyn Griffiths and Noguera finds himself in a similar situation upon his return from a long injury layoff. These goals must have put them in a fairly safe spot.

However, few could have predicted what struck them later on, with Jamil's pep talk in the break reaping rich dividends for Jamshedpur FC. Firstly, Imran Khan scored in the second consecutive game as he netted in the 56th minute off a rebound that had come to him due to a save made by Phurba Lachenpa against Daniel Chima Chukwu. Imran showed composure in a tight space to slot the ball into the back of the net, which in some ways reflects his growing confidence under the watch of the new head coach.

The visitors made the most of the momentum swaying their way, as Manzorro bagged the equaliser merely four minutes later courtesy of a sweet shot from the edge of the box. To be fair, he was set up with a delightful assist by Reliance Foundation Youth Champs (RFYC) graduate Mohammed Sanan, who has swiftly progressed to become an important member of the first team in his maiden season of professional football. Manzorro sealed the deal by drilling a spot-kick on the right corner of the net in the 88th minute, which he had earned due to the relentless efforts of striker Daniel Chima Chukwu. The Nigerian was alert and smart to be at the receiving end of the foul, and Manzorro didn't blink twice before hammering the ball past Lachenpa.

Jamil thus extended his unbeaten record against Mumbai City FC in the ISL, having won and drawn twice in his four face-offs against them in the competition now!

*Key Performer of the Match

Jeremy Manzorro (Jamshedpur FC)

Monzorro was an impeccable presence in the advanced midfield position, completing 35 of his 46 attempted passes. His brace was accompanied with two clearances and crosses each. The 32-year-old deserves praise for the assurance with which he converted the spot-kick, and it speaks volumes of his leadership credentials and the ability to perform under pressure, traits that can take Jamshedpur FC a long way in this season.

Mumbai City FC will face East Bengal FC in Kolkata on February 13 for their next game, whereas Jamshedpur FC will be squaring off against Bengaluru FC at home on February 11 in their forthcoming fixture.

*Brief Scores

Jamshedpur FC 3 (Imran Khan 55', Jeremy Manzorro 59' 87') - 2 Mumbai City FC (Tiri 14', Alberto Noguera 32'). (ANI)

