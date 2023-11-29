Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 29 (ANI): Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC played out a breathtaking 3-3 draw in a thrilling match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday.

Chennaiyin FC's Rahim Ali opened the scoring for the game by netting the tenth-fastest goal in ISL history, in 54 seconds.

Rafael Crivellaro lobbed a ball into the box, and Murray back-flicked it, with the ball taking a touch off Rahim into its way into the back of the net. What followed was a frenetic passage of play, with Dimitrios Diamantakos and Murray scoring from the spot in the 11th and 13th minutes of the game respectively amidst resounding reception from the Manjappada.

Ajith Kumar was culpable in fouling Kwame Peprah inside the box to hand the home side the penalty. Murray pulled the lead back, with Naocha Singh, the Kerala Blasters No. 50, bringing down Crivellaro a minute later.

However, the Brazilian attacking midfielder of Chennai Murray converted a penalty and netted the third goal of the night for his side merely 11 minutes later.

Rahim carved open the Kerala Blasters backline with an incisive through ball, and Murray met it perfectly and slotted it past Sachin Suresh as the visitors got off to a start that was as flawless as possible against one of the most in-form sides of the tournament.

However, the Blasters and their skipper Adrian Luna took it upon themselves to inspire that comeback. From nearly 30 yards out, the Uruguayan international pulled the trigger and attempted a shot that was arguably too good to be true. The ball bumped into Peprah, and he turned around and shot the ball firmly into the net with his left foot.

Diamantakos controlled a pass by Danish Farooq and unleashed a powerful shot from his left foot in the 59th minute to bring the Blasters back on level terms with Chennaiyin FC.

Despite three fantastic goals from both ends, the two sides eventually had to settle for a point each.

Dimitrios Diamantakos of the Kerala-based franchise was named the 'Player of the Match'.

Kerala Blasters FC will square off against FC Goa in their upcoming match of the ISL at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao on Sunday. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC will travel to take on Jamshedpur FC on December 7. (ANI)

