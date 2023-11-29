Virat Kohli's on-field heroics have become a folklore now. He has been one of the mainstays of the Indian Cricket Team for long. But in the modern era, a cricketer needs to manage off-field things the same way as the on-field run scoring. For Virat Kohli, this work was entirely done by his manager Bunty Sajdeh. But recently the duo has decided to part ways and end a decade long partnership. Having been managed by Bunty’s Cornerstone for years, the reason behind their split remains undisclosed. Bunty played a pivotal role in shaping Virat Kohli's off-field success and the two were very close friends. Although it has also been known through reports that the relationship got weaker in the recent past which led to the split. Virat also unfollowed Bunty from social media. Virat Kohli To Skip White-Ball Matches on India Tour of South Africa 2023-24, Will Be Available for Test Matches, Says Reports.

Bunty Sajdeh founded Cornerstone in 2008, signing up young and aspiring cricketers. Virat Kohli, fresh from leading India to the Under-19 World Cup title, was one of his earliest clients. From setting up his clothing line to bringing in brand endorsements with Vivo, Myntra, and Puma, the cricketer's net worth reportedly exceeded Rs 1,000 crore during his association with Cornerstone.

Despite the close association between the two, reports surfaced with allegations suggesting that Bunty acquired the intellectual property (IP) rights of several cricketers, including Kohli, without their knowledge or consent. This unauthorized acquisition led to a significant controversy between Kohli and Bunty. It was reported that Bunty misused the cricketers’ IP rights for personal gain, prompting Kohli to terminate their association upon learning about these incidents through his management team and ultimately leading to unfollowing Bunty on social media.

