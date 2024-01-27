Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 27 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters FC on Saturday announced that forward Kwame Peprah has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

This news comes as a big blow to the Blasters, who currently sit top of the ISL table.

The club revealed that Peprah sustained an injury during the match with Jamshedpur FC in the Kalinga Super Cup.

Peprah joined the Blasters ahead of the ISL 2023-24 season, having previously plied his trade in the top divisions of Ghana, South Africa and Israel.

The young forward initially faced challenges adapting to his new surroundings in India but gradually gained confidence with time.

He scored his first ISL goal against Chennaiyin FC, in his eighth ISL appearance. Currently, the Ghanaian has registered two goals and an assist in 12 ISL matches. All these goal contributions have come in the Blasters' last five league games.

Peprah continued his form in the Kalinga Super Cup, netting a brace in Kerala Blasters FC's 3-1 win against Shillong Lajong FC in their opening game.

He played the full 90 minutes in the following game against Jamshedpur FC, where he sustained the injury. He didn't feature in their final group game of the tournament. (ANI)

