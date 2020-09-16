Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 16 (ANI): Odisha FC on Wednesday announced the signing of English defender Steven Taylor ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The 34-year-old Englishman began his football career after graduating from English club Newcastle United's youth academy and made his senior team debut during the 2003-04 season.

"I am extremely delighted to join Odisha FC and am hopeful that my experience and leadership qualities will be helpful for the team. I am very happy to be working under Stuart once again and can't wait to meet all the young Indian lads," ISL website quoted Taylor as saying.

"I hope I can help the lads push on and in turn egg the team on towards the playoff spots. I am looking forward to creating something special at Odisha FC, make no mistake about it," he added.

Taylor has featured for the Magpies in English football's top division for more than 10 years, before moving to America to join Portland Timbers in 2016.

"Steven's credentials speak for themself, but more than that we are bringing leadership qualities into our young squad. He is an exceptional defender and is a presence that will give the whole team a whole boost," said Odisha FC Head Coach Stuart Baxter. (ANI)

