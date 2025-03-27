Panaji (Goa) [India], March 27 (ANI): FC Goa's 2024-25 Indian Super League (ISL) season has been marked by standout performances, but one name has truly risen above the rest: Brison Fernandes.

As the Gaurs gear up for the semi-finals (April 2) after securing a second-place finish in the league stage, all eyes will be on the 23-year-old midfielder, who has been rewriting record books with his attacking prowess, as per the official website of ISL.

With seven goals and two assists, Fernandes has delivered the most goal contributions by an Indian player for FC Goa in a single ISL season.

His stellar form also earned him a first national team call-up, and he made his debut for the Blue Tigers in their recent 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifier against Bangladesh. Currently, he stands as the second-highest Indian goal scorer in the league, trailing only Sunil Chhetri (12).

Head coach Manolo Marquez has been instrumental in Fernandes's rise, praising his technical ability, football intelligence, and fearless approach.

"Brison is a typical Goan player. He enjoys playing football. He has passed the situation that he underwent last season, where there was an air of uncertainty around his football. He is enjoying every minute of the game, and this is very important," Marquez said, while also acknowledging his work ethic in training sessions and his strong mentality, as quoted from the official website of ISL.

Fernandes' on-field impact is evident from him becoming the first Indian player to bag a brace in consecutive ISL matches, finding the back of the net twice each against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in December 2024 and Odisha FC in January.

He has donned a lively presence in the final third, averaging 17 passes per game at 75% accuracy, producing 26 goal-scoring opportunities, making 17 successful dribbles, alongside rounding off 70 recoveries and emerging victorious in 73 duels too.

Marquez, who has admittedly prioritised developing young talent, has naturally played a role in the player's rise. Having propelled the growth of several promising players during his time at Hyderabad FC, the tactician has continued this approach at FC Goa.

"Some players mature at 18, and others at 23, but obviously the players need chances. However, when they get chances, they need to show that they are ready. They need to keep going, be persistent when the situation gets tough. Work done in the training session reflects on the field," Marquez said.

Fernandes's improved ability to translate his practice form onto the pitch has been important to his success.

"It's always been clear that he has a lot of talent. This year has been good with him. He has played a lot of games. I speak a lot with him because he is a fantastic guy, and I keep asking him to be humble and to keep going, as he is still young, and he will reach the level that he wants to," Marquez quipped.

With the playoffs approaching, Fernandes has a golden opportunity to further cement his legacy. FC Goa begin their semi-final campaign on April 2, and if his form is any indication, he could be the X-factor in their quest for the ISL Cup. (ANI)

