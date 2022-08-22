Harare [Zimbabwe], August 22 (ANI): After helping India to register an ODI series whitewash against Zimbabwe on Monday, Shubman Gill said that it was crucial for them to get through the "good" bowling attack of the hosts and dedicated his maiden ton to his father.

KL Rahul-led India outplayed Zimbabwe in all three departments of the game to register a 13-run victory at the Harare Sports Club here and clinched the three-match ODI series 3-0 on Monday.

"I was just trying to minimise my dot ball percentage. I tried to hit the gaps as much as possible. When I went in, there were a couple of bowlers bowling good. It was crucial to target the bowlers. Once we were settled, we knew we could attack. The bat was pretty good. That's why I changed it after my 50, I wanted to save it," Shubman Gill said in a post-match presentation.

Indian batters were struggling at the crease as the team lost openers early in the innings. Shubman Gill then came to the crease and slammed Zimbabwe bowlers all around the park and brought up his maiden century (130) in 97 deliveries.

"Definitely special (on hitting his maiden international ton). (Playing in this team) It feels great, a great bunch of players. Feels good when you are with the same bunch. My father has been my primary coach. I got schooling after I got out in the second ODI, so I dedicate this to him," he added.

Talking about the match, chasing a target of 290, Zimbabwe got off to a decent start as their openers Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Innocent Kaia tried to play big shots. But the duo could not stand in front of the brilliant bowling of Deepak Chahar dismissed Kaia on 6 runs.

Takudzwanashe Kaitano was in red-hot form, smashing Indian bowlers for big shots but his innings were cut short as he walked off the ground due to injury. Tony Munyonga came in his place.

Sean Williams and Munyonga developed a much-needed partnership for their team as they took their team's total beyond the 50-run mark, Munyonga smashing two fours in the spell of Deepak Hooda.

The blistering partnership could not stand long as Williams fell prey to Axar Patel's spell after scoring 45 runs. Sikandar Raza then came to the crease. Raza started his stint on the pitch on an aggressive note as he smashed Indian bowlers all around the ground.

Ryan Burl then was sent back to the hut by Kuldeep Yadav after scoring 8 runs. Luke Jongwe joined Raza as he tried to anchor a partnership to keep the momentum going in his team's favour. Jongwe teh fell prey to Kuldeep Yadav's spell after scoring 14 runs in 13 deliveries.

While hammering Men in Blue Raza brought up his half-century in 61 deliveries. Raza in red-hot form smashed Shardul Thakur in the 39th over to gather 20 runs in six deliveries.

Brad Evans and Raza notched up the partnership of fifty runs while taking their team a step closer to the win. After the 44 over the equation went down to 64 runs needed in 42 balls.

Raza then went ahead to slam a century against India in 88 delivery. Zimbabwe suffered a big blow Shardul Thakur dismissed Raza after scoring 115 runs in 95 balls. In the last over Avesh Khan departed Victor Nyauchi to help India capture the three-match ODI series by 3-0 with 13 run victory over the host.

Earlier, a superb maiden hundred by batter Shubman Gill and a half-century by Ishan Kishan powered India to 289/8 at the end of their 50 overs. (ANI)

