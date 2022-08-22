Shubman Gill struck his first-ever hundred in international cricket as India held their nerve to win the 3rd ODI against Zimbabwe by 13 runs at the Harare Sports Club on Monday, August 22. With this result, India have also swept the series 3-0. However, the outcome could have been a different one had Sikandar Raza stayed until the end. The 36-year-old showed grit and resilience to score a terrific hundred that helped Zimbabwe stay alive until the very end, in this steep 290-run chase. Ultimately, it was not to be as he perished while trying to hit a six. Along with his wicket, went down Zimbabwe's hopes of clinching a memorable win but they will be mighty proud of their effort. Deepak Chahar ‘Mankads’ Innocent Kaia During IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI, Doesn’t Appeal (Watch Video)

India opted to bat first this time and after a sedate start, they lost both openers-skipper KL Rahul (30) and his deputy Shikhar Dhawan (40). It was all down to the young shoulders of Gill and Ishan Kishan to steady the ship and they did so with perfection. The duo added 140 runs for the fourth wicket and took India to a position of command. While Kishan was dismissed unfortunately courtesy of a runout, Gill held his nerve to finally be able to cross the three-figure mark in international cricket, despite coming close on multiple occasions previously. He looked to be in absolute control of 130-run knock that came off 97 deliveries with 15 fours and one six and it was largely due to his effort that the Men in Blue were able to post a challenging total on the board.

With the ball, India had an early wicket but Sean Williams kept them in the hunt with a knock of 45 runs. But Zimbabwe's driving force in this run chase was Raza, who paced his innings to perfection and gave his side the hope of pulling off a famous win. He put together 104 runs with Brad Evans, who had earlier scalped five wickets in the first innings (5/54) but eventually, the total was 13 runs too many for the hosts, who ended the series 0-3. Avesh Khan was the best Indian bowler with figures of 3/66.

IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI Stat Highlights:

#This was India's 15th consecutive ODI win over Zimbabwe, the most by the Men in Blue against any team.

#India now have most ODI series whitewashes in 2022 (3).

#Shubman Gill scored his 1st international hundred.

#He also went past Sachin Tendulkar to have the highest score by an Indian in ODIs at Harare (130).

#Gill also joined Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in becoming the third Indian to score a maiden ODI century in Harare.

#Sikandar Raza struck his sixth ODI Hundred, which is also his third in the last six innings

#Brad Evans scalped 5/54 which is his best bowling figures in List-A cricket.

The Indian team will now gear up and focus on the Asia Cup, which is slated to get underway next week with them facing Pakistan in the very first match.

