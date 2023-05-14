Rome [Italy], May 14 (ANI): Marketa Vondrousova continued her winning run in the Italian Open with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over No.9 seed Maria Sakkari to reach the fourth round.

The Rome conditions have long suited Vondrousova, who reached the quarterfinals in 2019 and the semifinals in 2020 and now has a 10-3 record in the tournament. Her legendary drop shot was a significant weapon from the start of the match, with one breaking Sakkari's serve in the first game.

Vondrousova also outwitted the Greek player with precise passing shots and lobs, as well as a rock-solid serving effort. She won 75% of the points after landing 76% of her first serves.

The 23-year-old's sole hiccup occurred when attempting to finish the first set. Sakkari saved two set chances on her own service with her best two forehand winners of the day, then broke Vondrousova back to level at 5-5. But Vondrousova gathered herself to reclaim Sakkari's service and converted her sixth set point with a successful drop shot.

Vondrousova broke Sakkari for 2-1 in the second set with a forehand winner down the line, then sealed victory with a crisp return winner. In the interim, she saved both break points she encountered to avert any potential comeback.

Former Roland Garros finalist Vondrousova had beaten No.24 seed Bianca Andreescu in the previous round with only one game loss, and her claycourt expertise was on display again in a first-time meeting with Sakkari. (ANI)

