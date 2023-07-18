Fukoka, Jul 18 (AP) Two commentators for Italy's state television face disciplinary procedures for making sexual and racist remarks live on air.

Italy's RAI state television received numerous complaints from viewers following comments made during a broadcast of the diving competition at the world aquatics championships in Japan on Monday.

Also Read | PAK vs SL 1st Test: Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman's Fifties Help Pakistan Recover Against Sri Lanka.

Journalist Lorenzo Leonarduzzi and technical commentator — and two-time Olympian — Massimiliano Mazzucchi allegedly made sexist remarks during the women's event and a racist comment during the men's competition.

RAI CEO Roberto Sergio said he has already started the process for opening a disciplinary case and has asked for the duo to be sent home from Japan. (AP)

Also Read | Ultimate Table Tennis 2023: Archana Kamath Stuns World No.39 As Puneri Paltan Register First Win.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)