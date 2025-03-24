Bengaluru, Mar 24 (PTI) Some of the top international stars will descend to the city for the Men's M25 ITF World Tennis Tour, which will be held at the KSLTA courts here from March 31 to April 6.

The USD 30,000 tournament will be a tribute to former Karnataka Chief Minister late SM Krishna, who guided the association for two decades as its president between 1999 and 2020.

Krishna had also served as the Life President of the AITA during 2015 till 2023.

“It is a very thoughtful initiative by Priyank Kharge (KSLTA vice-president) and the association to host a tournament in the name of late SM Krishna. I am very happy that his legacy will be carried forward by a young set of administrators,” said DK Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Kharge, also the Minister of IT, BT, Science & Technology & Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Govt of Karnataka, said: “SM Krishna's contribution to tennis in Karnataka is unparalleled, as the KSLTA has grown from strength-to-strength and is now known to host some of the biggest ITF and ATP tournaments in the country. This tournament will be an annual event.”

The qualifying rounds of the tournament will be held on March 29 and 30 before the main round matches beginning from March 31.

