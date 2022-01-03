Lahore [Pakistan], January 3 (ANI): Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Monday wished Mohammad Hafeez a "happy retirement" and said he has learnt a lot from the all-rounder.

Hafeez, the former Pakistan skipper, has announced his retirement from international cricket 18 years after making his debut in Sharjah against Zimbabwe on April 3, 2003

Hafeez represented Pakistan in 392 international matches, scoring 12,780 runs and taking 253 wickets, besides also captaining the side in 32 international matches.

"A memorable career comes to an end. I have learnt a lot from @mhafeez22 bhai and his experiences. Thank you for your guidance along the time we shared on the field. Happy retirement, professor," Babar Azam tweeted.

Hafeez was a member of the Pakistan side that won the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in England and Wales. Overall, Hafeez played in three 50-over World Cups (2007, 2011 and 2019), six 20-over World Cups (2007, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2021) and three ICC Champions Trophies (2006, 2013 and 2017).

In the ICC Player Rankings, Hafeez achieved the highest Test rankings of 22nd in batting, 29th in bowling and fifth in all-rounders.

In the ODI rankings, Hafeez's highest ranking was 13th in March 2014. He had also topped the bowling and all-rounder charts in August 2012 and January 2013, respectively.

Hafeez's rankings in T20I were equally impressive, peaking to ninth in batting in February 2007, third in bowling in August 2013 and number-one in all-rounders in March 2014. (ANI)

