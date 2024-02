Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): Red Carpet Delhi captain and former South African batter Herschelle Gibbs is enjoying his game here in the ongoing first edition of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL) being played here in Greater Noida.

Gibbs is excited about the prospects of playing against veteran players such as Chris Gayle, and Suresh Raina and is thrilled to be witnessing the game of cricket again here at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer Makes Himself Available For Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Semifinals, Named In Mumbai’s Squad Against Tamil Nadu.

"Yeah, definitely. It's nice. They (Gayle, Raina) got a couple of years younger than me. It's lovely to be here. Like I said, those guys are all fantastic cricketers. They are still hungry. It's always about wanting to win, irrespective of what your age is and what league you're playing in," Gibbs said in a statement.

Gayle and Raina have made an instant impact in the IVPL, smashing sixes and boundaries all around the park. Gibbs feels players will want to make their franchises proud in the ongoing league.

Also Read | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2024 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch TV Telecast of RCB-W vs GG-W Women's Premier League T20 Cricket Match on Sports18 and JioCinema Online.

"Those guys, I'm sure, will want to prove what their worth is and make their franchises proud. It's lovely to be able to witness some cricket again," he added.

Reflecting on his role as captain, Gibbs, though acknowledging his limited recent experience in leadership roles, remains focused on contributing with the bat while emphasizing the importance of making astute bowling decision

"Well, it's not much. The last time I was captain was at school. At my age, it was such a long time ago. It doesn't affect you. My role primarily is to score runs. That's the way I look at it," said Gibbs.

"When it comes to T20 cricket, the bowlers tend to do their field placings on their own. There's not really much. It's basically assessing the game, etc. Making the correct bowling decisions. But, like I said, it's going to be a great experience and a wonderful, enjoyable," he added.

Furthermore, Gibbs underscored the significance of consistent practice to maintain timing and form, particularly as one transitions from international cricket to league competitions

"No. Not at all. Remember, when you play international cricket, you're virtually practicing every week. Once you retire, especially being a batsman, you need to be able to be playing consistently. Otherwise, your timing is completely out. It doesn't get easier the older you get. Also, your hamstrings and your lower back get tighter. It's very difficult," said Gibbs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)