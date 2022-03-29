Bhubaneswar, Mar 29 (PTI) The Indian Weightlifitng Federation (IWLF) on Tuesday announced cash rewards for all medallists at the ongoing youth, junior and senior national championships being held here.

IWLF President Sahdev Yadav announced Rs 10,000 cash prize for gold medal winners, Rs 5,000 for silver and Rs 3,000 for bronze medallists in all three sections, according to a media release.

Also Read | SRH vs RR, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar Online.

Over 90 national records were shattered at the tournament, which is being held at the Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium, KIIT University.

A total of 915 athletes from 33 affiliated states and departments of the IWLF are participating in the the championship, which ends on Thursday.

Also Read | NZ vs NED 1st ODI 2022: Blair Tickner Takes 4 Wickets, Will Young Slams Unbeaten Ton as Kiwis Score Big Win.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)