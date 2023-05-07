Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 7 (ANI): Riding on a splendid show of skills and mental strength, Jammu and Kashmir players have retained the title in the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship being held in Moscow currently.

The players that have presented an exemplary performance in the championship that began earlier this week and is scheduled to culminate on Monday in Moscow include Asian Games medalist Surya Bhanu Partap Singh, National Games medalist Abhishek Jamwal, Khelo India National League champion Jiya Manhas, stated a release.

During the championship, Surya Bhanu Partap Singh and Abhishek Jamwal secured gold medals in the 60 Kg and 56 Kg categories respectively while Jiya bagged gold in the below 39 Kg sub-junior category.

Among the other medallists, Aman Singh and Priyanshu Singh secured silver and bronze medals in their respective categories.

The stellar performance of Surya Bhanu Partap Singh and Abhishek Singh Jamwal is sufficient to help their cause for being shortlisted among the probables for the Asian Games scheduled to be held in Hangzhou China, later this year.

The duo were part of the national coaching camp, the next phase of which shall be held in Srinagar next month.

Pertinently Abhishek remained the lone gold medallist in the 36th National Games while Bhanu is the only Asian Games medallist in Wushu from Jammu and Kashmir thus far.

Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull has congratulated the medallists and Wushu Association of India. In her message, Nuzhat Gull remarked that the expansion in game-related sports facilities is commensurate with the benefits from the endeavour in terms of medals and the performance of Jammu and Kashmir athletes across the globe. She said aided with the advent of high-performance centres and fitness centres will make Jammu and Kashmir athletes a force to reckon with.

The Dronacharya Awardee and National Chief Coach of India, Kuldeep Handoo also congratulated the medallists besides expressing gratitude to the Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council for taking Wushu sports to new heights and enabling Jammu and Kashmir to host National or International events in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also thanked the Sports Authority of India for allotting the National Wushu Coaching camp in Srinagar for the conditioning of the probables of the 19th Asian Games being held in China. He said that the Jammu and Kashmir duo who are part of the National Coaching camp are the best choice for the Asian Games.

Handoo also hoped that the performance of both the players will be marked with remarkable improvement as both have been training hard for Asian Games.

President Vijay Saraf and General Secretary Bhavneet of the Jammu and Kashmir Wushu Association have also congratulated the medallists and wished them the best of their performance in future bouts. (ANI)

