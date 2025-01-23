Paris, Jan 23 (AP) With Thomas Tuchel watching from the stands, Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish made a good impression on England's new coach.

Even though Grealish ended up on the losing side in a 4-2 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, he made an impact immediately after coming off the bench.

Also Read | India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: Get Telecast Details of IND-W vs SL-W Cricket Match With Timing in IST.

Grealish thumped in from close range in the 50th minute following a scramble and then helped create the second goal for Erling Haaland three minutes later. Grealish's cross from the left deflected off PSG midfielder Joao Neves to Haaland lurking near the line.

Perhaps Grealish had a point to prove.

Also Read | Abhishek Sharma Joins Mentor Yuvraj Singh to Score Second-Fastest Half-Century for India, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025.

He was left out of the European Championship squad last year by former coach Gareth Southgate, a decision which surprised some observers.

He has a fresh chance now.

Tuchel's first matches in charge will be the World Cup qualifiers against Albania on March 21 and Latvia three days later. His contract with England runs through to the World Cup finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico in the summer of 2026. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)