India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: Get Telecast Details of IND-W vs SL-W Cricket Match With Timing in IST

India Women U19 Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women U19 Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and Live Telecast: Defending champions India Women's Under-19 cricket team will go up against Sri Lanka Women's Under-19 cricket team in their third and final group match, which is also the last league game of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025. Both teams have won all their encounters thus far and will be hoping to top Group A with a win here. Meanwhile, for IND-W U19 vs SL-W U-19 live streaming online and live telecast details you can continue reading. India Register Second Consecutive Win in ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025; Vaishnavi Sharma, Aayushi Shukla’s Dominant Bowling and Gongadi Trisha’s Explosive Batting Help Side Register 10-Wicket Win Over Malaysia.

India women have been steamrolling their opponents in this tournament, first West Indies Women's Under-19 cricket team by nine wickets in the competition opener, and then notching an easy 10-wicket win over hosts Malaysia Under-19 cricket team. For India women, Vaishnavi Sharma, and Aayushi Shukla have been the star bowlers, claiming five wickets apiece. Sharma also became the first Indian to pick up a hat-trick in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025, when she took 5 for 5 against Malaysia.

When is IND-W vs SL-W Group Stage Match of U-19 Women's T20I World Cup 2025? Know Date , Time and Venue

India Women's U-19 National Cricket Team will take on Sri Lanka Women's U-19 Cricket Team in their final group stage match of the ICC U-19 Women's T20I World Cup 2025. The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women will be played at the Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, and has a scheduled start time of 12:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Vaishnavi Sharma Hat-Trick Video: Watch Left-Arm Spinner Take Three Consecutive Wickets in One Over During India vs Malaysia ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Match.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs SL-W Group Stage Match of U-19 Women's T20I World Cup 2025 on TV?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 for India. Sadly, the live telecast of all the group stage and Super Six round matches will not be live telecast in India. As per the International Cricket Council's (ICC) official website, the U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 live telecast viewing option will be available for the semifinals and the final, with Star Sports 2 set to air both those thrilling matches.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of IND-W vs SL-W Group Stage Match of U-19 Women's T20I World Cup 2025 on TV?

Disney+ Hotstar is the official OTT platform for Star Network. It will provide ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 live streaming for fans in India. Fans can switch to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website and watch live streaming of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup between the India women and the Sri Lanka women.

