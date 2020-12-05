Sydney, Dec 5 (PTI) Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif feels that Ravindra Jadeja's all-round skills has been "grossly underrated" and the team will miss him in the remainder two games of the three-match T20I series against Australia.

Jadeja was ruled out of the remaining two T20 International matches after he got hit on the head during the series opener in Canberra on Friday.

Also Read | IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup to Pick Your Fantasy XI.

"For two successive games, Ravindra Jadeja showed why he is of so much value to India in white-ball cricket as he provides much needed balance.

"Even after 11 years, he continues to be grossly underrated and deserves a lot more respect than he gets. Feel India will miss him dearly," Kaif tweeted.

Also Read | SEV vs RM Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2020-21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Sevilla vs Real Madrid Football Match.

Over the last few years, Jadeja has provided the much-needed balance to the side, and it was not lost on Kaif, who is currently IPL franchise Delhi Capitals' assistant coach.

Jadeja smashed 44 off 23 balls in the first T20I before being hit on his helmet by a Mitchell Starc bouncer, paving the way for leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's includion in the second innings as a concussion substitute. PTI AH

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)