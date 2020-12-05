Real Madrid will look to bounce back from successive defeats when they play Sevilla in their next La Liga 2020-21 fixture. Sevilla vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Ramn Sanchez Stadium on December 5, 2020 (Saturday). Both teams faced defeats in their last game but Madrid will enter this clash on the back of consecutive defeats which has mounted pressure on coach Zinedine Zidane. The defending La Liga champions were beaten by Alaves at home and then lost 0-2 at Shakhtar Donetsk. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips, suggestions and predictions to pick the best team for SEV vs RMRM match should scroll down for all details. Sevilla vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020–21, Free Live Streaming Online & Match in Indian Time: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Sevilla are just a point behind Madrid at fifth and also have a game in hand. They have won each of their last three La Liga fixtures and will be confident of toppling a struggling Real, who are winless in their last three league matches and have also lost two of their last three. Real are missing Eden Hazard and Federico Valverde due to injuries while Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal are still recovering. Sevilla pair Carlos Fernandez and Yassine Bounou have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in self-isolation. Real Madrid Transfer News Update: Los Blancos Contact Mauricio Pochettino As Zinedine Zidane's Future Remains Under Threat.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (RM) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Ferland Mendy (RM), Jules Kounde (SEV) and Jesus Navas (SEV) should be selected as the three defenders.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders– Lucas Ocampos (SEV), Ivan Rakitic (SEV), Toni Kroos (RM), Joan Jordan (SEV) and Marco Asensio (RM) can be picked as the five midfielders.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Karim Benzema (RM) and Vinicius Junior (RM) should be picked as the forwards.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21, Drea11 Team Prediction: Thibaut Courtois (RM), Ferland Mendy (RM), Jules Kounde (SEV), Jesus Navas (SEV), Lucas Ocampos (SEV), Ivan Rakitic (SEV), Toni Kroos (RM), Joan Jordan (SEV), Marco Asensio (RM), Karim Benzema (RM) and Vinicius Junior (RM).

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema (RM) should be made the captain for this Dream11 fantasy team while Lucas Ocampos (SEV) can be made the vice-captain for the Sevilla vs Real Madrid La Liga football match.

