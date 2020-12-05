After winning the opening T20I by 11 runs, India will aim to seal the three-match series 2-0 by clinching the second game. On the other hand, it will be a do-or-die encounter for the Aussies, and they must leave no stones unturned to come on top. The high-voltage match takes place at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday (December 6). Although Virat Kohli’s men are ahead in the series, they have been dented with Ravindra Jadeja’s injury. On the other hand, Australia need to rectify their mistakes for the first game to get a favourable result this time around. IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Australia 2nd T20I 2020.

Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2020 Dream11 team selection and recommended players as captain and vice-captain. Fans playing Dream11 fantasy game must know that the captain of you fantasy XI fetches 2x points while the Vice-captain gets 1.5x points. So it is essential to pick the right captain and vice-captain for the Dream11 Fantasy XI. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the players who should occupy the two crucial slots in your fantasy team. India vs Australia 2nd T20I 2020 Preview.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: KL Rahul

Winner of Orange Cap in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, the opener extended his good run and scored a match-winning half-century in the first game. While the likes of Virat Kohli and Manish Pandey failed terribly, the dasher continued his onslaught and didn’t look in much trouble. Moreover, Rahul also plays as a wicket-keeper and will fetch even more points with his dismissals behind the stumps. Hence, he should be picked as the captain of your fantasy team.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Yuzvendra Chahal

Ravindra Jadeja’s injury in the first T20I proved to be a blessing in disguise for Team India as Yuzvendra Chahal was named his concussion substitute. The star leg-spinner made full use of the opportunity and took a brilliant three-wicket haul. With boundaries in Sydney being on the larger side, the 30-year-old is expected to come good again, and he should be the vice-captain of your fantasy team.

IND vs AUS Probable Playing XI:

IND Likely Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

AUS Likely Playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (wk), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa

