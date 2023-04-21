Ravindra Jadeja was left fuming at Heinrich Klaasen after he collided with the latter in an attempt to take a catch off his own bowling during the Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2023. This incident happened in the first ball of the 14th over when Mayank Agarwal chipped a ball straight towards Jadeja, the bowler. And Jadeja, in an attempt to catch the ball, collided with Heinrich Klaasen, who appeared to stand in his way. Jadeja held the ball but his collision with Klaasen resulted in him losing the ball. And he was not happy after this, fuming at the South African. Klaasen on his part, did not get time to move away as it happened so suddenly. IPL 2023: Stolen Bats, Pads, Other Equipment of Delhi Capitals Players Recovered and Culprits Found, Confirms Captain David Warner With Instagram Story.

Ravindra Jadeja Fumes at Heinrich Klaasen

