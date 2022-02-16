Visakhapatnam, Feb 16 (PTI) Jahanvi Bakshi, a four-time winner in 2021, carded a superb 68 to take lead in the second leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour here on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old, who was fourth in the opening leg last week, started off with a birdie and then had five more between seventh and the 14th.

She bogeyed sixth and the 13th and ended with 68.

Jahanvi is one shot ahead of Ridhima Dilawari (69) and two clear of amateur Sneha Singh, who was third.

Shweta Mansingh (71) was fourth as three players -- Seher Atwal, Rhea Purvi Saravanan and Nayanika Sanga -- carded an even par 72 each to be placed fourth on a good scoring day.

Last week's winner Pranavi Urs had a modest day with 75 as she twice had back-to-back bogeys.

Ridhima, who had a subdued opening to the season, had back-to-back bogeys on 18th and first, as she started from the tenth. She had five other birdies.

Sneha, a three-time winner while still being an amateur, was even for her first nine with two birdies and two bogeys, and then had one bogey and three birdies on her back nine.

Neha Tripathi, Hitaashee Bakshi and Trimann Saluja were tied for eighth place to complete the Top-10.

