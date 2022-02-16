Chennaiyin FC would lock horns with Odisha FC in an Indian Super League 2021-22 encounter on Wednesday, February 16. The match would be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Both these teams do not have many matches left and they would aim to make the most of every game from here on if they have to keep alive any hope of making it to the top-four. With defeats in their previous matches, both Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC hope to bring about a change in their fortunes. While Odisha FC got beaten by Mumbai City, Chennaiyin FC were thrashed 5-0 by FC Goa. But these defeats are a thing of the past now as both sides look to regroup and put in good performances as the season nears its business end. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

When it comes to head-to-head records, Chennaiyin FC have an advantage with two wins as compared to Odisha FC's one in a total of five games played between them. Let us take a look at the live streaming details of this game below.

When is Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama. The match will take place on February 16, 2022 (Wednesday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the OFC vs CFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

