Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 26 (ANI): The Jaipur Polo Team delivered a commanding performance at the RPC Ground, defeating Navy Kanota Polo 10-5 in their final group stage clash of the Gen Amar Singh Kanota Cup.

The victory secured them a comfortable passage into the semi-finals, scheduled for September 27 at the same venue, as per a release from Jaipur Polo Team.

Also Read | 'A Memorable Day': Anil Kapoor Joins Usain Bolt for Grand Sporting Finale at Jamnabai School in Mumbai (See Pic).

From the opening chukker, Jaipur dictated the pace, with Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur and Lance Watson leading the charge.

Padmanabh Singh dazzled with five goals, extending his fine run of form this season. Watson, known for his consistency, added two goals, while Angad Kalaan rounded off a balanced team effort with three.

Also Read | India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates of Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Sri Lanka Opt to Bowl First After Winning Toss; See Playing XIs.

For Navy Kanota, Kr. Pratap Singh Kanota stood out, scoring four of the team's five goals, but his valiant effort wasn't enough to trouble a well-oiled Jaipur side.

The result reaffirmed Jaipur's attacking intent and its ability to produce goal-laden matches for the spectators.

They will now face the All Stars Polo Team, featuring Suhana, in the semi-finals on Saturday, September 27.

The Jaipur Polo Team is renowned for its exceptional talent, rich legacy, and unwavering commitment to excellence in polo.

Blending skill, strategy, and royal tradition, the team consistently delivers top-class performances and continues to uphold the pride and prestige of Jaipur on the polo field. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)