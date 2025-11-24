Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 24 (ANI): South Africa bowled India out for just 201 runs, gaining a massive lead of 288 on Day 3 of the ongoing 2nd Test of the series in Guwahati. Marco Jansen, who starred with the bat in the visitors' first batting innings, claimed bowling figures of 6/48, triggering a batting collapse by the Indian batting lineup.

After bowling the Indians out for a subpar total, South Africa batted again and ended Day 3 on 26/0 in eight overs with openers Aiden Markram (12*) and Ryan Rickelton (13*) at the crease unbeaten with South Africa leading by 314 runs.

Also Read | IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025: Marco Jansen’s Four-fer Triggers Shambolic Collapse, India Battle to Avoid Follow-on at Lunch on Day 3.

India started the post-lunch session at 174/7, with Washington Sundar (33*) and Kuldeep Yadav (14*) unbeaten as India trailed by 315 runs. Washington and Kuldeep continued their rearguard as both played watchful cricket, with occasional boundaries.

However, the Proteas spinner Simon Harmer claimed his third wicket of the day as he sent Washington packing, denting India's hopes to minimise the opponent's lead further. Harmer got Washington to edge an outside-off delivery into the hands of Aiden Markram, positioned at the first slip. Washington lost his wicket after making a resilient 48 off 92 runs, prompting India's score to be 194/8.

Also Read | After Smriti Mandhana's Father Suffers Health Scare, Fiance Palash Muchhal Also Hospitalised; Wedding Festivities Halted Amid Family Emergency.

With the new batter in Jasprit Bumrah at the crease alongside Kuldeep, Jansen, who had already taken four wickets, kept troubling the Indian tail from the other end.

The South African bowlers took the second new ball in the 81st over, and it wasn't long before that Kuldeep also perished. He lost his wicket to Jansen in the 82nd over as India were reduced to 194/9. Kuldeep edged a short of length delivery to Markram at the second slip after making a hard-fought 19 off 134 balls. With Kuldeep's wicket, Jansen picked up his five-wicket haul.

With Mohammed Siraj and Bumrah at the crease, India added seven more runs as before Jansen scalped the wicket of Bumrah as well, taking his wicket tally to six for the innings.

Earlier in the day, India started the second session at 102/4, with skipper Rishabh Pant (6*) and Ravindra Jadeja (0*) unbeaten. The hosts' questionable approach with the bat continued as skipper Pant advanced down the ground for a massive slog, only to nick the delivery back to the South African keeper Kyle Verreynne.

Pant could only add seven runs to India's score and India lost half their side at 109 in 37.2 overs. Nitish Kumar Reddy's stay at the crease could not last long either, as a brilliant catch by Aiden Markram ended his innings at 18-ball 10. Jansen continued to trouble India with his height and bounce, which Jadeja found tough to face as well.

India were soon reduced to 122/7 in 43.3 overs with Ravindra Jadeja's wicket. Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav prolonged India's fight with the bat, taking India past the 150-run mark in 56.3 overs.

While Sundar went for some audacious shots, Kuldeep also found some runs.

At the end of the first session, India were 102/4, with Pant (6*) and Jadeja (0*) unbeaten. They trailed by 387 runs. Despite a 65-run opening stand between Rahul and Jaiswal, India lost their way just minutes before Tea as Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan and Dhruv Jurel lost their wickets in a span of 20 balls.

India started the day positively from 9/0, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (58) and KL Rahul (22) adding a 65-run opening stand before wickets began to fall regularly. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)