Osaka [Japan], September 1 (ANI): Indian shuttler Prannoy HS advanced to the quarterfinal of the ongoing Japan Open 2022 after defeating Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in their round of 16 match in the men's singles category on Thursday.

Playing on court 1, Prannoy won the match 22-20, 21-19. The shuttler was at his very best, defeating Yew in two straight games to seal his spot in the final eight stage of the tournament.

He will now face Taiwan's Chou Tien-Chen in the quarterfinal.

Earlier on Wednesday, Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Kidambi Srikanth brought his A-game to beat world number four Lee Zii Jia in the first round of the Japan Open on Wednesday.

The Indian shuttler brushed off his World Championships performance where he crashed out in the round of 32, to put up a brilliant show against the Malaysian.

He registered his first win in four meetings with Lee in straight sets 22-20, 23-21.

Lakshya Sen crashed out of the Japan Open's first round. The top-seeded Indian lost to Japan's Nishimoto K in a thrilling contest 21-18, 14-21, 13-21.

Saina Nehwal also found a tough draw and was faced with the uphill task of defeating the world champion Akane Yamaguchi to advance forward. However, Yamaguchi playing in front of her home crowd was ruthless and knocked Nehwal out 21-9, 21-17.

Also, the India duo of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila were knocked out of the competition after losing to South Korea's Choi Sol-Gyu and Kim Won Ho by 21-19, 21-23, 15-21 in their first-round match of the men's doubles category.

Also, the women's doubles team of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand faced an early exit from the tournament, losing to the Thailand duo of Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai by 17-21, 18-21 in their first-round match.

Later today, Kidambi Srikanth will be in action for India.

The Japan Open started from August 30 and will go on till September 4. (ANI)

