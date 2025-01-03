Sydney [Australia], January 3 (ANI): Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is on the cusp of making history after he went level with former spinner Bishan Singh Bedi for most wickets in an overseas Test series for India.

"National Treasure," Bumrah has been on a hot streak of form since landing in Perth for the gruelling Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Even though India's chances to qualify for the World Test Championship final have dimmed significantly, Bumrah has been flawless with the red kookaburra ball.

He has been Australian batters' worst nightmare throughout the five Tests, with his consistency and the everlasting appetite to take wickets.

After forcing Usman Khawaja to give away a thick outside edge to KL Rahul on the final ball of the opening day, Bumrah's wicket tally in the ongoing series jumped to 31 scalps.

With another wicket to his name, Bumrah levelled Bedi's record for most wickets by an Indian during an overseas tour. The legendary spinner ended India's 1977/78 tour of Australia with 31 scalps at an average of 23.87.

Bumrah, on the other hand, has been more clinical in his average. For 31 wickets, Bumrah has averaged 12.64.

With reputed speedsters featuring in the ongoing series, Bumrah has outbowled everyone with his art, which has set him apart from the rest of the others.

He has taken three fifers and has bowled 143.2 overs in the series, the most by an Indian bowler, with Siraj being the second one with 130.1 overs, 16 wickets and an average of 31.56.

Across the series, only Australian stars Cummins (152 overs and 22 scalps) and Starc (149.2 overs and 18 wickets) have bowled more.

Bumrah's contributions are just not limited to the ball. In the second spectrum of the game, he scored 42 runs with the bat at an average of 8.40, facing 87 balls and having the best score of 22.

It is more runs than skipper Rohit Sharma, who has made 31 runs in three matches and five innings at an average of 6.20, having faced 110 balls. His best score is 10. (ANI)

