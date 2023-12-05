New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Sah was awarded the 'Sports Business Leader of the Year Award' at the Sports Business Awards 2023 on Tuesday.

Hailing Jay Shah, BCCI said in a post on X that his leadership has left an indelible mark on Cricket worldwide.

Also Read | On Which Channel Australia vs Pakistan Test Series 2023 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch AUS vs PAK Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of Pakistan Cricket Team Upcoming Matches.

"CONGRATULATIONS to BCCI Honorary Secretary @JayShah on being awarded the Sports Business Leader of the Year Award at the @FollowCII Sports Business Awards 2023. A first for any leader in Indian Sports administration, this recognition is truly deserved! His leadership has left an indelible mark on Cricket worldwide-- spearheading the ICC Men's World Cup to new heights, championing inclusivity with significant strides in pay parity and the creation of the Women's Premier League, steering the inclusion of Cricket at the Olympics, and many more groundbreaking initiatives that have changed the game forever," BCCI said.

https://x.com/BCCI/status/1731878753226350847?s=20

Also Read | IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I 2023: Tips and Suggestions to Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs England Women Cricket Match in Mumbai.

Shah has made a significant mark in the cricket fraternity. The 35-year-old started his journey in cricket administration with the 'joint secretary' role at the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA). He later took over the responsibilities of BCCI's Honorary Secretary.

Shah also played a huge role in the success of the ODI World Cup 2023 hosted by India recently. According to ICC, a total of 1,250,307 spectators watched the 48 games at the grounds in India, surpassing the previous record of the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand of 1,016,420 spectators.

The BCCI took a significant step towards gender parity under Shah and announced in July this year that prize money at all ICC events will be the same for men and women. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)