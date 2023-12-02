Vijayawada, Dec 2 (PTI) India's Jennifer Varghese and Divyanshi Bhowmick produced exceptional teamwork in the U-15 girls' doubles semifinal to down French-Chinese duo of Leana Hochart and Nina Guo Zheng 3-0 to enter the final of the ITTF World Youth Championships in Nova Gorica, Slovenia.

The Indian pair won 14-12, 11-9, 11-8 on Friday night.

The Indian duo will face Japan's Yuna Ojio and Mao Takamori in the final later on Saturday night.

The Jennifer and Divyanshi pair struggled to win the extended game 14-12. But soon, they played cleverly against the French-Chinese pair and led 2-0.

After that, the Indians raised their game to outlast their opponents and enter the final, assuring themselves of a silver at least, which would be a first in the World Youth for the junior paddlers.

In the U-15 mixed doubles, Jenifer combined with R. Abhinandan to claim another bronze when the pair beat the Chinese duo, also a first for India.

India had claimed the youth girls under-19 bronze medal in the team events, scoring an upset win over Egypt in the quarter-finals a few days ago.

