San Diego [US], February 9 (ANI): The World No.4 Jessica Pegula and Karolina Muchova will headline the entry list for the San Diego Open.

This year marks the tournament's third edition, and it has moved from its initial fall date to the week before the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. The WTA 500 will be placed on outdoor hard courts at the Barnes Tennis Center beginning on February 26.

San Diego will mark Pegula's first competition since the Australian Open. She withdrew from the Middle Eastern swing owing to a neck problem. It will also be her first event after parting from longtime coach David Witt.

In addition to Pegula and Muchova, San Diego's entry list has No.13 Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil and No.23 Emma Navarro, a promising American star. Dayana Yastremska, an Australian Open semifinalist, and Marta Kostyuk, a quarterfinalist, will both compete in the competition, following Ukraine's unprecedented performance in Australia. Anna Kalinskaya, a quarterfinalist in Melbourne, is also scheduled to play.

Donna Vekic of Croatia has also returned to San Diego. The World No.28 reached the final of the tournament's inaugural edition but lost in three tight sets against World No.1 Iga Swiatek. Former No. 2 Paula Badosa has also joined the event. (ANI)

