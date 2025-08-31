New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): Jharkhand were crowned champions of the Sub Junior Girls' National Football Championship 2025-26 Tier 1, with a 3-2 win over Manipur in a thrilling final at Jorhat Stadium, Jorhat, Assam, as per the official website of All India Football Federation (AIFF).

After a tense first half, Jharkhand broke the deadlock right before half-time in the 45th minute, when Waikhom Lanthoi Chanu scored an own goal.

Also Read | Real Madrid vs Mallorca, La Liga 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Soon after the break, Anamika Kumari added a second turning in a well-placed cross to make it 2-0.

In the 56th minute, Lanthoi redeemed herself when she gave Manipur hope with a thunderous long-range strike from near the halfway line, sailing over the keeper into the net.

Also Read | Toulouse vs PSG, Ligue 1 2025-26 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch French League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Jharkhand, however, responded just three minutes later. Brought down in a dangerous position, Nensi Munda won a free kick and stepped up curling it past the keeper, making it 3-1.

Manipur refused to give up and struck again in the 84th minute, narrowing the gap to 2-3. They nearly forced an equaliser from a free-kick in added time, but Jharkhand's keeper Palak Mahto stood tall to ensure a 3-2 win. The victory sealed Jharkhand's third Sub-Junior Girls' National Championship title.

Earlier, the Indian women's U17 team stamped their authority in South Asia with a commanding 5-0 victory over Nepal at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu to clinch the SAFF U17 Women's Championship 2025 title in style. The Young Tigresses led 3-0 at half-time.

The victory lifted India to 15 points from five matches, an unassailable lead at the top of the table. Second-placed Bangladesh's slip-up earlier in the day (a 1-1 draw against hosts Bhutan) ensured the title for India.

Pearl Fernandes (15', 43') and Divyani Linda (79', 90+2') both scored a brace each. Nira Chanu Longjam (5') also scored the other goal. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)